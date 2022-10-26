TikTok Escapes Suit Over Child's 'Blackout Challenge' Death

By Mike Curley (October 26, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed claims against TikTok Inc. and its parent company alleging that its algorithms recommended a "blackout challenge" to a 10-year-old girl, leading to her death, saying the suit treats TikTok as a publisher, and thus runs afoul of the federal Communications Decency Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS