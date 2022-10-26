CNN Says Defamation Suit Financiers Want to 'Inflict Harm'

By David Minsky (October 26, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- CNN said in Florida federal court on Wednesday that it should be entitled to know who is funding a defamation lawsuit brought by former Harvard legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, arguing that it has reason to believe the suit is intended to "inflict harm" on the cable news company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS