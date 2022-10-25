French Co. Asks NC Justices To Toss Helicopter Crash Appeal

By Hayley Fowler (October 25, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A French manufacturer has urged North Carolina's highest court to drop an appeal by the families of four helicopter crash victims seeking to hold the company accountable for their deaths, saying the families are trying to force the court's jurisdiction by rewriting the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS