NY High Court Says City Must Bargain Under State Labor Law

By Beverly Banks (October 25, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The New York Court of Appeals concluded on Tuesday that a Long Island city must negotiate over the process for terminating municipal employees who are not at work for over a year because of an on-the-job injury, saying state labor law requires bargaining....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS