DC Court To Answer 2nd Circ.'s President-As-Employee Query

By Dave Simpson (October 25, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday to the Second Circuit's request to analyze whether a set of former President Donald Trump's controversial statements denying rape accusations were made within the scope of his employment as president, potentially entitling him to immunity from a writer's defamation lawsuit....

