Navient Set Startup's Founder Up To Fail, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 25, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the founder of a lending startup Navient bought for $155 million told a California federal jury during opening statements Tuesday that the student lending giant violated the deal that allowed the founder to remain as the company's CEO by giving him "unachievable" goals and then firing him without severance pay....

