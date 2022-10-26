1st Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Epoch Times Defamation Suit

By Elliot Weld (October 26, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a district court decision to toss a defamation suit filed by the publisher of far-right newspaper The Epoch Times over a Maine news website's coverage of a political rally featuring an Epoch co-founder who had been present at the Jan. 6 riots....

