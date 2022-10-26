Goldman Investor Takes 3rd Swing At Director Pay Deal OK

By Katryna Perera (October 26, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A shareholder who's alleged Goldman Sachs Group pays its directors too much has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to approve the third proposed settlement, following objections to the previous deal from an activist investor and subsequent rejection of the deal by the Delaware Supreme Court....

