Nutrition Co. Escapes 'Milk-Based' Formula False Ad Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (October 26, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Mead Johnson & Co. dodged false advertising claims over its Enfamil powdered infant formula when a California federal judge found that a proposed consumer class failed to show that calling a product "milk-based" is deceptive when milk is one, but not the main, ingredient....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS