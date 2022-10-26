Ga. Judges Ax Ruling In Real Estate Photog's Shooting Case

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 26, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals upended in part a trial court's ruling granting a real estate broker and her company a win over liability claims after the photographer they hired to take photographs of the interior of a home was shot on the job by the homeowner....

