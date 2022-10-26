Talkspace, Investors Spar Over SPAC Suit Dismissal Bid

By Sarah Jarvis (October 26, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Mental and behavioral health business Talkspace has asked a federal judge in New York to toss a consolidated class action alleging it misled investors about its ballooning costs leading up to a merger with a blank-check company, while the plaintiff investors have urged the court to let the claims stand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS