Realtor Group Again Wants Free Mag Mailing List Suit Cut

By Brent Godwin (October 26, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Michigan to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of illegally sharing Realtor magazine subscriber information, saying the plaintiff cannot prove he suffered an invasion of privacy and that the lawsuit was brought too late....

