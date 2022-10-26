India Hits Google With $114M Play Store Dominance Fine

By Matthew Perlman (October 26, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- India's antitrust enforcer has for a second time within a week accused Google of abusing its dominance, this time fining the tech giant 940 crore Indian rupees ($114 million) over its Play Store policies, and it ordered Google to make some changes, including allowing the use of third-party payment systems....

