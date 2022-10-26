NJ Advocacy Group Seeks Ruling Town Broke Housing Deal

By Jake Maher (October 26, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- New Jersey affordable housing advocacy organization Fair Share Housing Center has asked for a ruling that Englewood Cliffs violated a 2020 settlement allowing low-income housing to be built in the borough by challenging it in court after the fact, which the borough was specifically forbidden to do....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS