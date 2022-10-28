Ousted CEO Sues DocuSign, Board Chair Over Director Seat

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 28, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of DocuSign Inc. who abruptly stepped down earlier this year after the company came under shareholder scrutiny has sued the e-signature company and its board chair in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking a court declaration that he is still a director on the company's board....

