Texas Justices Mull Evidence Standard In Crop Damage Case

By Catherine Marfin (October 26, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday debated the standard of evidence required in cases where crops are damaged due to the spread of pesticides applied in nearby areas as it tried to determine whether a lower court was correct when it partially revived a lawsuit against a pesticide company brought by a group of cotton farmers....

