Navient Is A 'Bully' And A Liar, Fired Exec Tells Jury

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 26, 2022, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The ex-CEO of a fintech startup acquired by Navient took the stand Wednesday in a California trial over claims the student lending giant breached their deal allowing him to continue running the company, telling jurors Navient is a "bully" that "made up a lie" to fire him without severance pay....

