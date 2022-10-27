10th Circ. Chilly To UnitedHealth In Mental Health Benefits Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (October 27, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel appeared Thursday to be leaning toward rejecting a UnitedHealth Group unit's challenge to a decision that the insurer and an Alcatel-Lucent employee medical plan violated federal benefits law by refusing to cover inpatient mental health treatment, with judges citing evidence of deficiencies in the claims process. ...

