Camden Diocese Insurer Wants Cole Schotz Out Over Conflict

By Jake Maher (October 27, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- One of the Diocese of Camden's insurers has called foul on the diocese's plan to hire Cole Schotz PC as special counsel in its bankruptcy case on the grounds that the firm is already representing one of the sex-abuse claimants against the diocese....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS