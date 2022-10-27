Liberty Mutual Wants Out Of Red Roof Sex-Trafficking Cases

By Ganesh Setty (October 27, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. should have no duty to defend or indemnify various Red Roof Inn entities accused of knowingly facilitating sex trafficking at three Atlanta-area locations, the insurer told a Georgia federal court, pointing to various exclusions barring coverage for expected or intended acts....

