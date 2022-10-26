NotPetya Came From State Actor, Not Vandalism, Jury Hears

By Lauraann Wood (October 26, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The 2017 NotPetya malware attack that affected Mondelez International and several other businesses operating in Ukraine was not a simple act of cyber vandalism but instead a "destructive operation" likely carried out by Russia, an Illinois jury heard Wednesday....

