Apple, Optis Chastised In Appeal Over Patent Licensing Terms

By Joanne Faulkner (October 27, 2022, 3:15 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that Apple can't wait to see the terms of a court-ordered global licensing agreement for standard-essential wireless patents with Optis before committing to abide by it, but accused the companies of attempting to "game the system." ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS