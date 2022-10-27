Lodge Asks 11th Circ. To Upend Insurer's Win Over Gun Death

By Hope Patti (October 27, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The clubhouse operator for a fraternal organization urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a ruling that its insurer didn't act in bad faith when handling an estate's claim over a fatal shooting that occurred on its premises, saying the district court based its decision on a one-sided view of the evidence....

