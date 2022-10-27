Liberty Mutual Ducks Class Claims In Gay Couple's Bias Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (October 27, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A gay couple can't proceed with class allegations in their suit alleging Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. discriminated against them in handling their insurance claim, an Illinois federal judge has ruled, saying that it's unlikely discovery will show the issue is appropriate for a class action....

