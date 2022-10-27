Ore. Utility Says Tribe Must Be Added To Water Rights Suit

By Caleb Symons (October 27, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An irrigation utility in charge of distributing water from the federally owned Klamath Project in Oregon says that, following a Ninth Circuit ruling last month, litigation over the proper allocation of such resources must be dismissed unless a northern California tribe can intervene....

