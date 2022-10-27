Natixis Says Ex-Employee Can't Lead 401(k) Row

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 27, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Natixis Investment Managers LP has urged a Boston federal judge to not certify a proposed class of participants in its 401(k) retirement plan who claim the company mismanaged it, arguing that the class' proposed representative, a certified financial planner who no longer works for the company, is barred by law to lead the class....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS