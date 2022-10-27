Pandora's Antitrust Claim Flops In Comedians' $63M Fight

By Jasmin Jackson (October 27, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has booted Pandora's competition counterclaim in a multimillion-dollar copyright suit lodged against it by comedians and a licensing platform over streamed audio performances, ruling that Pandora didn't back up its licensing monopoly "conspiracy" argument with enough facts....

