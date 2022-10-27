Locke Lord Aims To Sink NJ Malpractice Suit Over Oil Project

By Eric Heisig (October 27, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP and one of its former lawyers have told a New Jersey state court that a suit filed by an oil business claiming the firm's work led it to lose a $2.5 million escrow payment for a construction project financing deal does not belong in the court and should be dismissed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS