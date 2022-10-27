Ozy Media Set To Pay Co-Founder $700K In Legal Fees

By Rose Krebs (October 27, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Ozy Media is set to pay its co-founder roughly $686,000 in legal fees, plus interest, following a summary judgment loss in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit he filed to have the company cover his legal costs in connection with certain federal agency investigations and California federal court litigation....

