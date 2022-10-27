Lakers Get 2nd Shot At Virus Business Interruption Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (October 27, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge affirmed his ruling that the Los Angeles Lakers stated a claim for coverage of physical damage caused by COVID-19, while allowing the team to appeal a separate part of his decision dismissing the team's bid for business interruption coverage, which could yield a bigger sum....

