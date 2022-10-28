NJ Man Convicted In Pa. Of $40M Securities Claims Fraud

By Bill Wichert (October 28, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man has been convicted at trial in Pennsylvania federal court on charges of taking part in a scheme to steal more than $40 million from funds set up for securities fraud victims by submitting false claims on behalf of bogus clients....

