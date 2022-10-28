Tenant Screening Co. Seeks Quick Exit in FHA Suit

By Brent Godwin (October 28, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Third-party tenant screening company SafeRent Solutions LLC asked a federal judge in Massachusetts on Thursday to dismiss a proposed class action by two women and a fair housing organization that accuses the company of disproportionately denying housing to people of color, saying fair housing laws don't apply because the company is not a housing provider and does not make housing decisions....

