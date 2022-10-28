Solar Co. Moves Toward Resolution On Faulty Chinese Panels

By Caleb Symons (October 28, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of one of the United States' largest electric utilities took a step toward resolving its claim that a Chinese solar panel manufacturer sold it millions of dollars worth of defective equipment, as a federal judge has approved an arbitrator-endorsed dispute resolution process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS