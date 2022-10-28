Chevron Says Oil Snub Cost It $15M

By Tom Lotshaw (October 28, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A commodity trading company in Texas cost Chevron more than $15 million when it broke an agreement and refused to accept 841,000 barrels of oil needed to make up for a prior delivery shortfall, according to a lawsuit filed by the energy giant....

