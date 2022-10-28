NJ Justices Pass On Review Of Blocked Development

By Isaac Monterose (October 28, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's Supreme Court declined to review a lower appellate court ruling that determined the township of Readington violated the civil rights of a bankrupt real estate developer by refusing to buy back unused sewer capacity from pharmaceutical giant Merck and other property owners....

