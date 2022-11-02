Gibson TM Win Shows Delays Don't Bar Injunction

By Vikram Mathrani and Bea Swedlow (November 2, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- In Gibson Brands Inc. v. Armadillo Distribution Enterprises Inc., the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a permanent injunction in July in favor of famed guitar maker Gibson, despite the jury finding Gibson's 40-year delay in bringing suit too long.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS