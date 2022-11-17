Parkland Atty Said Colleagues Weren't Interested In Suing FBI

By David Minsky (November 17, 2022, 12:34 AM EST) -- An attorney on Wednesday testified in a Florida federal court that her colleagues working on litigation relating to the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting were "thrilled" about the $127.5 million settlement she negotiated with the U.S. government, but when they learned she had only negotiated a 10% fee, they tried to remove her as lead counsel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS