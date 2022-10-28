3rd Circ. Upholds No Coverage For Pa. Sex Trafficking Claims

By Ryan Harroff (October 28, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An insurer can stay out of covering a suburban Philadelphia inn's legal costs stemming from a trio of suits brought by women who say they were trafficked for sex and abused in its rooms, as the Third Circuit upheld a ruling Friday saying the claims are exempt under its policy....

