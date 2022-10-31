House Dems Seek Probe Of Pebble Mine 'Bait And Switch'

By Ali Sullivan (October 31, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- House Democrats have urged the U.S. Attorney General's Office to investigate alleged false statements from the former CEO of the controversial Pebble mine planned for Alaska's Bristol Bay, saying the executive lied to Congress about the intended lifespan of the mine....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS