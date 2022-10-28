Navient, Exec Point Fingers Over Firing At Trial's Close

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 28, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Student loan servicer Navient bought a fintech startup, took its technology and improperly fired its CEO, counsel for the startup's founder Louis Beryl told a California federal jury during closing arguments Friday, while Navient's lawyer said the successful entrepreneur was unwilling to subject himself to corporate oversight....

