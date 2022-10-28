Suit On State Farm's Vehicle Valuation Premature, Judge Says

By Ganesh Setty (October 28, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court Friday tossed a proposed class action accusing State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. of systematically undervaluing totaled vehicles, finding the lead plaintiff failed to abide by his auto policy's appraisal provisions before taking the insurer to court....

