Coke Bottlers Association Wraps Up 401(k) Fee Suit

By Abby Wargo (October 28, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Bottlers' Association and an ex-worker who accused it of flouting federal benefits law by charging high fees and offering shoddy investments in its $800 million 401(k) plan told a Kansas federal court they had reached a tentative settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS