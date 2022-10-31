Store Capital Investor Sues Over $14B Oak Street Merger Deal

By Brent Godwin (October 31, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An investor in Store Capital Corp. is suing the company and its board of directors over a proposed merger with Oak Street Real Estate worth $14 billion, saying the company violated the Securities Exchange Act by misrepresenting or omitting important information about financial projections from its proxy statement given to stockholders....

