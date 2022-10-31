Film IP Owners Get $4.2M Judgment From Defunct Tech Co.

By Daniel Ducassi (October 31, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Monday awarded $4.2 million in damages to the copyright owners of 28 films, including "Hellboy" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard," against a defunct tech company that allowed pirated material to flow through its servers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS