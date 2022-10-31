Green Groups Can Restart Fluoridated Water Risks Case

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 31, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge found new scientific reports warrant proceeding with a stalled lawsuit from green groups seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban the addition of fluoride to drinking water....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS