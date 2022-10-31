US Drops Libor-Rigging Charges Against Ex-UBS Trader

By Richard Crump (October 31, 2022, 3:29 PM GMT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out criminal charges against Tom Hayes, the former UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. trader who was the first individual to be convicted of rigging Libor, a benchmark interest rate used to price trillions of dollars of securities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS