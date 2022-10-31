Calif. Man Awarded $28.6M After Losing Legs To Amtrak Train

By Mike Curley (October 31, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has awarded a man $28.6 million in a suit against Amtrak and a Marysville hospital, finding doctors at the hospital misdiagnosed his inebriated state and let him leave, after which he was hit by an Amtrak train, resulting in the loss of both legs....

