Kia Sued Again Over 'TikTok Challenge' USB Theft Threat

By Dorothy Atkins (October 31, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Another consumer hit Kia America and Hyundai America with a proposed class action in California federal court Friday, alleging the automakers' vehicles have a defect that allows anyone with a USB cable to easily steal them, sparking a trend that has been popularized on TikTok and led to skyrocketing auto thefts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS