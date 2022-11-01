Coinbase, Others Side With Ripple In SEC Token Sales Case

By Sarah Jarvis (October 31, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. on Monday asked a New York federal court to let it file an amicus brief in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit against Ripple Labs Inc., arguing that the agency shouldn't get a quick win because it filed suit without prior public warning that Ripple's digital token is considered a security....

