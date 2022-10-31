Italy Looks To Nix €190M Award Over Offshore Oil Project

By Caroline Simson (October 31, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Italy will seek annulment of a €190 million ($188 million) arbitral award issued to Rockhopper Exploration after the country banned oil and gas projects off its coastline, extending the contentious legal proceeding for as much as two years, the British energy company said on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS